Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,305 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

