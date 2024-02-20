Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 628,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

