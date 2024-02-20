Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 2,659 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,072. The stock has a market cap of $703.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.