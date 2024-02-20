Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
