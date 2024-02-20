Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.80

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.80 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.41), with a volume of 230701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.48).

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £103.93 million, a P/E ratio of -104.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

