Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

NVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

NYSE:NVO traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.28. 3,396,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,634. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $544.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 93,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

