Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
ENDTF opened at C$9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.76 and a 1-year high of C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.