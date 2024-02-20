Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

ENDTF opened at C$9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.76 and a 1-year high of C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

