Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $244.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$244.00 and last traded at C$137.06, with a volume of 155756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTC.A. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$162.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$142.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$146.08.

In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

