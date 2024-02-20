Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$164.67.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$140.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$128.88 and a 12 month high of C$189.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$146.08.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

