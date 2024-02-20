Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$150.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$170.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$162.44.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Canadian Tire

TSE CTC.A traded down C$1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$138.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,647. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$128.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82. The company has a market cap of C$7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$142.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$146.08.

In other news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.