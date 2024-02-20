Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$199.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$146.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$164.67.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$140.01 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$128.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$142.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

