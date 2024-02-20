Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Decreased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,601 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 3.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $96,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,562,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,927,000 after buying an additional 104,135 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.2% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 582,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,376,000 after buying an additional 68,154 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 24,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 488,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $84.73. 834,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

