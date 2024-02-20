Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Guardian Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 104,400 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 5.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.21% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $150,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,738. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

