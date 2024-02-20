Canaccord Genuity Group Increases BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $171.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.81% from the stock’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

BNTX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.05. 117,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

