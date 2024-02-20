Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CANF opened at $2.08 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.