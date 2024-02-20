Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $87.77

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.77, but opened at $84.00. Camtek shares last traded at $83.53, with a volume of 254,528 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek

Camtek Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.