California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $56.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $93,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

