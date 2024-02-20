Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at CIBC

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:CGY opened at C$59.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$703.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.95. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$46.27 and a 1-year high of C$66.13.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.09. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$175.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.691343 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total transaction of C$177,736.08. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

