Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Up 4.2%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $59.73. 186,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 568,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,478 shares of company stock worth $477,739. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $2,488,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 65.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,085,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.