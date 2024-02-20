Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $405.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 405 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.10), with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.67).

Caffyns Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The stock has a market cap of £11.10 million, a P/E ratio of 861.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 500.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 524.76.

Caffyns Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Caffyns’s payout ratio is currently 4,255.32%.

Insider Activity at Caffyns

About Caffyns

In other news, insider Simon G. M. Caffyn acquired 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £3,705.66 ($4,665.90). 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

