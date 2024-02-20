CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $377.33.

NYSE CACI opened at $366.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $275.79 and a fifty-two week high of $369.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CACI International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

