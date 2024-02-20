Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Cabot has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Cabot Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CBT traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. 19,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,280. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 91.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

