C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 6.9%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 3,086,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,953,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 8,111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

