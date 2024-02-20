Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) EVP Sells $211,353.12 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

