Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) EVP John G. Buelow Sells 2,426 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BC stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
