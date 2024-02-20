Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) EVP John G. Buelow Sells 2,426 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

