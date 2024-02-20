Brokers Set Expectations for Informatica Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Informatica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

INFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of INFA traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.52. 1,163,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,560.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Informatica by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Informatica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,216,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Informatica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after buying an additional 1,098,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

