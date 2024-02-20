Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $81.19

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,874 shares of company stock worth $2,577,347 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

