Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) PT at $12.80

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $793.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Gray Television by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,433,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 203,398 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gray Television by 14,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

