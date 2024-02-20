Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $24.13

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clint Stein bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 462,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 312,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

