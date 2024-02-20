Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) PT at $30.50

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BankUnited Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

