Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target at $54.06

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

