Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PACCAR worth $23,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.9% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. 321,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,430. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

