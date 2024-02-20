Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LEN traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $151.44. The stock had a trading volume of 413,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,270. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

