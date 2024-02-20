Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,938 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $39,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.02. The stock had a trading volume of 185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.69 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.57 and a 200 day moving average of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

