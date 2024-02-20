Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,411 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Newmont worth $41,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 140,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 85.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 90.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 92,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,890,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5,976.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 565,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,770 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. 3,093,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,198,518. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.