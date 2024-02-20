Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $20.61 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of AutoNation worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $139.88. 155,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,926. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $144.37. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $182.08.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Read Our Latest Report on AN

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.