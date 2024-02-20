Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 15,909 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.05. 8,903,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

