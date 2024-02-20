Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

BCLI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

