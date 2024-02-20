Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489,240 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Boyd Gaming worth $100,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BYD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 277,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

