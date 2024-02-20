Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Decreased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Boot Barn worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $1,308,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 42.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $655,000.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
Shares of BOOT opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BOOT
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.