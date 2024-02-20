Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Decreased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Boot Barn worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $1,308,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 42.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $655,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

