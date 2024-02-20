BMO Capital Markets Trims AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Target Price to $83.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s previous close.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AMN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 218,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.