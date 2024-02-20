BMO Capital Markets Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $130.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.24.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

