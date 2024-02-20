Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $94.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $6,631,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $13,005,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after buying an additional 90,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

