Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.30. 1,447,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,186,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

