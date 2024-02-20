Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CL King started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

BE opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,079,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,145,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,398 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.