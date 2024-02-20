Block (NYSE:SQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

SQ stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $1,869,855. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 839,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after buying an additional 202,316 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

