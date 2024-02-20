Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,124 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,855. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,559. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of -139.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions.

