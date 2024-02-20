Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,921,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,524,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The company has a market cap of $702.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $262,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

