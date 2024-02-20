Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.87. 1,921,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,524,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $262,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

