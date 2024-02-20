Bittensor Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and approximately $27.56 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $598.60 or 0.01164381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,282,534 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,279,376. The last known price of Bittensor is 616.1229698 USD and is down -8.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $26,960,193.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

